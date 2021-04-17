UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $4.34 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.47. 10,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.92 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

