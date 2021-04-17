Urus Trading Up 25.6% Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $23.53 or 0.00038615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and $2.00 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.34 or 0.00707834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00086044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

