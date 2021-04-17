USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. USDK has a market capitalization of $29.22 million and approximately $367.68 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001815 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00275711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00721458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,272.96 or 0.99976116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.54 or 0.00867963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

