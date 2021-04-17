V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00067872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.00733382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00087313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001059 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

