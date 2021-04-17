V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00067872 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022278 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.00733382 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00087313 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00033078 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001059 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
