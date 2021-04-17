Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,862,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.