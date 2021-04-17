Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded up $7.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $812.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,779. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $488.00 and a one year high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $752.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $753.74.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

