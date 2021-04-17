Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,078 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,224,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 117.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 229.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

