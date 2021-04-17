Validity Hits Market Cap of $15.74 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Validity has a total market cap of $15.74 million and $53,878.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00005979 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00020828 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,282,194 coins and its circulating supply is 4,280,515 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

