Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 12.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gleason Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $32,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $183.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.