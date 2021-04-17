Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,908,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,581. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.