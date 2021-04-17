Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 167,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,633. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.