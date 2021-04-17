Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 6.8% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.80. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,179. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $220.85 and a 52-week high of $387.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

