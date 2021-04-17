Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.76. 10,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,431. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $139.33 and a one year high of $230.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

