Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 146,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,179.4% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 262,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 241,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 199,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 962,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

