Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Trimmed by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. 6,497,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $95.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.