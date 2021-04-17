Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.67. 510,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.06 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.