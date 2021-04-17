Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.61. The company had a trading volume of 721,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.06 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.