Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $221.38. 18,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.06 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

