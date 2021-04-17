Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.63 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $382.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

