Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after buying an additional 152,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 162,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

