Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Boosted by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.35 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

