Velas Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $387.83 million and $17.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000932 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.