Vertcoin (VTC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $1.32 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,487.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.28 or 0.03999636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 101.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $329.82 or 0.00536407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.34 or 0.01763509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.28 or 0.00681902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.74 or 0.00560667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.53 or 0.00443233 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,616,397 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

