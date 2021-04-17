VIBE 1-Day Volume Tops $76,020.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $76,020.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.23 or 0.00727357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00086412 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00033233 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

