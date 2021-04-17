VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Tops $97.90 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $97.90 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

