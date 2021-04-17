Vidulum (VDL) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. Vidulum has a market cap of $507,600.49 and $3,944.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.