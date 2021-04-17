VIDY Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $57.69 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.34 or 0.00707834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00086044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

