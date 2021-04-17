VikkyToken (VIKKY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded down 90.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One VikkyToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VikkyToken has traded 89.6% lower against the dollar. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $82,104.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00275711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00721458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,272.96 or 0.99976116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.54 or 0.00867963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VikkyToken Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 coins. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal . VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io

VikkyToken Coin Trading

