Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,129,522 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 in the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSH. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

VSH stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

