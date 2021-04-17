VITE (VITE) Market Cap Hits $103.82 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $103.82 million and $31.94 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00147559 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,013,128,105 coins and its circulating supply is 480,556,994 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.