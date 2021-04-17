Vivid Coin (VIVID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $128.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $10,469.13 and $128.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00067805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00291795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.20 or 0.00732363 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,541.95 or 0.99451393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.87 or 0.00828796 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

