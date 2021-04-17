Vivid Financial Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,965. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.29.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

