Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $951,383.55 and approximately $252,841.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022200 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

