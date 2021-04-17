VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 69.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 69.8% against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $9,474.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.57 or 0.00731793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00086223 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00033068 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

