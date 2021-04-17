Wade Financial Advisory Inc Acquires 3,539 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises 5.3% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.86% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,310.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 247,788 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,054,000. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 192,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 152,702 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

LRGF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,317. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $42.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.