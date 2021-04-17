Wade Financial Advisory Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.1% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 153,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.