Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $2.09 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $352.99 million and $23.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00057665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.68 or 0.00342070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00023911 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.38 or 0.03807897 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.