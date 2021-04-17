Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.37

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $582,464.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00308233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.00731968 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,086.26 or 0.99162776 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.58 or 0.00830466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

