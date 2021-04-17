WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $66.35. 178,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

