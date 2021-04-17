WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 124,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,444. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

