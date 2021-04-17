Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $259.24. The company had a trading volume of 655,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,922,383. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $166.11 and a twelve month high of $259.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $2,507,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 221,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

