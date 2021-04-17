Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €171.00 ($201.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DB1 remained flat at $€148.45 ($174.65) during mid-day trading on Friday. 173,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €139.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €138.17. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.22.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

