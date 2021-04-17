Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 4,950 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $77,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 136,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $123.32. 73,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

