Welch & Forbes LLC Has $32.66 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

CVX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,671. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

