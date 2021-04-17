Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 42.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.20. 9,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,993. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

