Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.10% of Danaher worth $158,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.5% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 34.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 5,451.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.45. 21,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,025. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

