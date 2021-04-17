Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.88 and last traded at $96.88. Approximately 7,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 801,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

