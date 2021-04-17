Woodcoin Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $131,754.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

