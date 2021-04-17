Wownero (WOW) Trading Up 102.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and $138,790.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 102.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00062014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00275711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00149922 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

