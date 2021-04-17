Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Reaches $8.34 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.34 billion and $228.83 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $56,131.17 or 0.99724211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00135550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001095 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001788 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 148,589 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

